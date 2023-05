videoDetails

'People of Karnataka have defeated hatred', says Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

The swearing-in of the new government in Karnataka has taken place today. Siddaramaiah has taken oath as CM. At the same time, DK Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) took the oath of the post of Deputy CM. Rahul Gandhi attacked fiercely after taking oath