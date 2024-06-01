Advertisement
'People of Mandi will bless me...'says Kangana Ranaut After Cast Vote

|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Voting has started for 57 seats in eight states for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Talking to media persons after voting, Kangana Ranaut said that I appeal to everyone to participate enthusiastically in the great festival of democracy. Modi ji's wave is all over Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi has done about 200 rallies this time. The whole country and state accepts his strength. I hope the people of Mandi will bless me and we will win all the 4 seats in the state. The 4 seats of Himachal Pradesh will contribute to '400 Paar'.

