People perform Garba on first day of Navratri in Surat

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

On the first day of Navratri, People perform Garba in Surat on September 26. Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars – Navdurga. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil.