People put up posters of 'my house is for sale' outside their homes, is this a conspiracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Troubled by hooliganism and drug abuse in Indore, landlords pasted posters of 'Our house is for sale' outside their homes. People of about 25 families were forced to flee. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police officers reached the spot and explained to the landlords. The officials assured the local people to solve other problems, including increasing police patrolling.

