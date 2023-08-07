trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645852
Philippines Coast Guard stops Chinese Ship using water cannon

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Philippines Coast Guard stopped the Chinese ship. Philippines Coast Guard used water cannon to stop the Chinese ship. The video of this incident has surfaced.

