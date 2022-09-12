NewsVideos

Pitru Paksha 2022: Devotees gather at Gaya's Pindvedis to pray for salvation of ancestors

Thousands of worshippers congregated at various Pindvedis in Gaya of Bihar, for the Pitru Paksha fair on September 11. Shradh rituals were carried out by devotees to invoke the salvation of their ancestors. The area's security has been stepped up.

Sep 12, 2022
