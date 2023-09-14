trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662425
Plane fell like a stone from the sky at Mumbai airport! Exclusive Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
A case of crash of a private jet at Mumbai airport has come to light. It is being told that this accident happened due to bad weather. Due to the incident, landing and takeoff have been stopped at the airport. The reasons for this are being ascertained. At present rescue is being carried out there. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board this plane. No casualties have been reported yet.
