PM Liz Truss mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II, says UK flourished under her reign

Newly appointed Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss on September 08 condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that the United Kingdom flourished under her reign. “We're all devastated by the news that we've just heard from Balmoral castle. The death of the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” said UK PM Liz Truss. “Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and strength that we needed. She was our longest-ever reigning monarch. Earlier this week, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as the 15th Prime Minister,” she added.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Newly appointed Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss on September 08 condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that the United Kingdom flourished under her reign. “We're all devastated by the news that we've just heard from Balmoral castle. The death of the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” said UK PM Liz Truss. “Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and strength that we needed. She was our longest-ever reigning monarch. Earlier this week, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as the 15th Prime Minister,” she added.