trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708222
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Addresses Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Follow Us
While addressing 10th edition of Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024, PM Modi said, 'When 100 years of independence are completed, we have set the target of making India developed. The next 25 years are important. Therefore, this first Vibrant Gujarat Summit being held during Amrit Kaal also becomes important.' To know what all he said, watch this video.

All Videos

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
Play Icon0:48
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon3:34
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
Play Icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai

Trending Videos

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
play icon0:48
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
play icon3:34
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
play icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
PM Modi,pm modi vibrant gujarat summit speech,PM Modi speech,Vibrant Gujarat Summit,Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit,vibrant gujarat summit 2024,Vibrant Gujarat,pm modi in vibrant gujarat summit,vibrant gujarat summit news,vibrant gujarat global summit 2024,PM Modi in Gujarat,vibrant gujarat 2024,pm modi vibrant gujarat global summit,8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit,summit in gujarat,Gujarat,pm modi speech in gujarat,gujarat global summit 2024,Zee News,breaking,