PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
A momentous occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, MoS Muraleedharan, and ISRO chairman S Somanath, tours the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The visit highlights the collaborative efforts in India's space exploration endeavors.

