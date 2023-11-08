trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685945
pm modi angry on Nitish Kumar controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given controversial remarks, after which politics became heated. Due to this, National Commission for Women has issued a notice to CM Nitish Kumar. In the notice, NCW has asked for an apology from Nitish Kumar. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty
Rabri Devi on Nitish Kumar sex remark
Rabri Devi on Nitish Kumar sex remark
Indian Death Penalty Qatar: India action on 8 Indian Navy Officer
Indian Death Penalty Qatar: India action on 8 Indian Navy Officer
How to find diamond? Watch the special report of ZEE NEWS
How to find diamond? Watch the special report of ZEE NEWS
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Kumar's 'Adult' speech?
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Kumar's 'Adult' speech?

