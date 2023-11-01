trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682683
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Applies Teeka With Soil At The Conclusion Of The Meri Maati Mera Desh Event

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
PM Modi on Oct 31, attended the Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra culmination event on Oct 31 at Delhi’s Kartavya Path.
Follow Us

All Videos

Goodbye, 'Dolphin': The Indian Navy Says Goodbye To Reconnaissance Aircraft Il 38
Play Icon2:3
Goodbye, 'Dolphin': The Indian Navy Says Goodbye To Reconnaissance Aircraft Il 38
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses The BJP For Phone Tapping, After Receiving An Alert From Apple
Play Icon2:19
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses The BJP For Phone Tapping, After Receiving An Alert From Apple
Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Hockey Team Crushed Japan 2-1
Play Icon1:12
Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Hockey Team Crushed Japan 2-1
Nirmala Sitharaman to be on three day visit to Sri Lanka
Play Icon9:59
Nirmala Sitharaman to be on three day visit to Sri Lanka
Israel intensifies ground action on Gaza
Play Icon4:26
Israel intensifies ground action on Gaza

Trending Videos

Goodbye, 'Dolphin': The Indian Navy Says Goodbye To Reconnaissance Aircraft Il 38
play icon2:3
Goodbye, 'Dolphin': The Indian Navy Says Goodbye To Reconnaissance Aircraft Il 38
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses The BJP For Phone Tapping, After Receiving An Alert From Apple
play icon2:19
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses The BJP For Phone Tapping, After Receiving An Alert From Apple
Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Hockey Team Crushed Japan 2-1
play icon1:12
Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Hockey Team Crushed Japan 2-1
Nirmala Sitharaman to be on three day visit to Sri Lanka
play icon9:59
Nirmala Sitharaman to be on three day visit to Sri Lanka
Israel intensifies ground action on Gaza
play icon4:26
Israel intensifies ground action on Gaza