PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just arrived at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, marking the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple is set to be inaugurated shortly by PM Modi, representing a significant milestone in cultural and diplomatic ties between India and the UAE."

BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border
Anil Vij targets Congress regarding farmers movement
Anil Vij targets Congress regarding farmers movement
VIRAL VIDEO: Paparazzo Kisses Shah Rukh Khan's Hand At the Airport, Creating A Buzz
VIRAL VIDEO: Paparazzo Kisses Shah Rukh Khan's Hand At the Airport, Creating A Buzz

