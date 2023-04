videoDetails

PM Modi arrives at Theppakadu Elephant Camp, meets Boman and Bailey

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve during his election tour of Karnataka on 9 April Project Tiger tour to mark completion of 50 years. PM Modi also met Boman and Bailey of The Elephant Whisperers at Theppakadu Elephant Camp