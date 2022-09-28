NewsVideos

PM Modi arrives in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the airport in Delhi on September 28. The PM arrived in Delhi from Japan after attending the funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

