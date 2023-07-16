trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636151
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi arrives in India after ‘historic’ France, UAE visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15 reached Delhi Airport after successfully completing his France and UAE visit. PM Modi, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, visited Paris to attend the Bastille Day Parade as a Guest of Honour on July 14.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport