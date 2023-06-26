NewsVideos
PM Modi asked JP Nadda at the airport, 'What is going on in the country..'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
PM Modi Returns To India: PM Modi returned home late night after visiting two countries. Many MPs of Delhi BJP including BJP president Nadda were present at the airport.

