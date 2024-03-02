trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726676
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi and Nitish Kumar to share the stage in Bihar

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi is visiting Bihar today after almost 20 months. PM Modi will give a gift of Rs 1 lakh 62 thousand crores. Will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth about Rs 21 thousand 200 crore in Aurangabad. Prime Minister, Indjet Unit of Barauni Refinery established at a cost of Rs 189 crore and Hindustan Fertilizer Chemical Ltd, built at a cost of Rs 9,512 crore. (Hurl) will inaugurate the Barauni unit.

