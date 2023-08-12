trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648077
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi encircles the opposition on Manipur-Opposition betrayed Manipur

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi surrounded the opposition on Manipur and said that the opposition betrayed Manipur. Let us tell you that the opposition had continuously created ruckus in the Parliament demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur.

