PM Modi can't be forced to take actions, says Putin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Modi. Putin said, 'Neither can anyone scare Modi, nor can anyone bend him.' Putin also said that Modi is very hardcore about India, and does not shy away from taking the toughest decisions for the betterment of his country.
