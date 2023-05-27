NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent

|Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
As many as seven Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states did not attend the crucial eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The theme of the meeting was 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India'. The meeting was held at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

All Videos

NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces
5:52
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces

Trending Videos

5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
5:52
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces