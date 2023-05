videoDetails

PM Modi chants "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai" at Karnataka rally, after Congress pledges to outlaw the Bajrang Dal

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 03 chanted ‘Bajrang Bali Ki Jai’ during a rally in Dakshina Kannada. The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.