PM Modi cleans Nashik temple

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
After the road show, the Prime Minister went to Kalaram Temple. During this, PM was seen engrossed in devotion and sang bhajans and kirtans by playing majira. PM Modi gave the message of cleanliness by mopping the Kalaram temple. Along with this, the PM also appealed to everyone to carry out cleanliness activities in temples across the country.

