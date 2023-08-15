trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649221
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
77th Independence Day 2023: Today the country has completed 76 years of independence and the whole country is celebrating 77th Independence Day. The spirit of patriotism is being felt from the country's capital Delhi to Mumbai and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on the Independence Day.Strict security arrangements have been made across the country for the celebration of independence. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 10th consecutive time and will address the country from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Modi congratulated the countrymen on Independence Day by tweeting

77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin when will Adhikamas end?
PM Modi to hoist National Flag at Red Fort as India completes 76 years of Independence
