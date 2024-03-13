NewsVideos
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
PM Modi held talks with Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. As per latest reports, Both leaders have expressed their commitment to quickly conclude a free trade agreement and complete mutual strategic partnership.

