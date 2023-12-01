trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694092
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
PM Modi Dubai Visit: In a special gesture by UAE, PM Modi was given the honour of speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of COP28. Others speaking were COP28 President Sultan Jaber & UNFCC Executive Secretary.PM proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028.
