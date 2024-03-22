Advertisement
PM Modi Enjoys Cultural Performances at Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the pleasure of witnessing captivating cultural performances at the esteemed Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan. This cultural exchange underscores the enduring bonds of friendship and cultural heritage shared between India and Bhutan, adding a memorable touch to Modi's visit to the kingdom.

