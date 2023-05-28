NewsVideos
PM Modi Enter The New Parliament With The Seers Of The Shaivite Community

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
The seers from Tamil Nadu handed over a sacred sceptre to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid chanting of mantras, then PM Modi entered the New Parliament with the Shaivite Community Seers.

