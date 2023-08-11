trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647516
PM Modi evading his responsibility of bringing justice to Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi while speaking at a press conference on August 10 in Delhi said that the second objective of the No-Confidence Motion was to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in the Parliament and break his silence has been fulfilled. However, the first objective which was to hold him accountable for what is happening in Manipur is yet to be fulfilled. He added that when it comes to Manipur, the Prime Minister is evading his responsibility to bring justice to the state.

