Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759276
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired

|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi Yoga Day Speech: Like every time, this time also International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June 2024. Today is the 10th time when almost the entire world is doing yoga together. Like every time, this time also PM Modi participated in the Yoga Day program. This time PM Modi practiced yoga with about 7 thousand people at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar. On the occasion of Yoga Day, PM Modi told how to work without getting tired?

All Videos

Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
Play Icon19:25
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
Watch PM Modi Full Speech on International Yoga Day 2024
Play Icon11:10
Watch PM Modi Full Speech on International Yoga Day 2024
International Yoga Day 2024: How to reduce belly fat with yoga?
Play Icon22:19
International Yoga Day 2024: How to reduce belly fat with yoga?
PM Modi will do yoga in Kashmir today
Play Icon01:08
PM Modi will do yoga in Kashmir today
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
Play Icon13:35
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive

Trending Videos

Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
play icon19:25
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
Watch PM Modi Full Speech on International Yoga Day 2024
play icon11:10
Watch PM Modi Full Speech on International Yoga Day 2024
International Yoga Day 2024: How to reduce belly fat with yoga?
play icon22:19
International Yoga Day 2024: How to reduce belly fat with yoga?
PM Modi will do yoga in Kashmir today
play icon1:8
PM Modi will do yoga in Kashmir today
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
play icon13:35
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive