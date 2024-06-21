videoDetails

PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

PM Modi Yoga Day Speech: Like every time, this time also International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June 2024. Today is the 10th time when almost the entire world is doing yoga together. Like every time, this time also PM Modi participated in the Yoga Day program. This time PM Modi practiced yoga with about 7 thousand people at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar. On the occasion of Yoga Day, PM Modi told how to work without getting tired?