PM Modi Explores Kashi Ropeway In Varanasi Using Virtual Reality Headset

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons a virtual reality headset to inspect the Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Shortly after, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects in the region, emphasizing the government's commitment to progress and infrastructure development.

