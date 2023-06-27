NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Flags Off Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train virtually from Bhopal. The semi-high speed which was supposed to start from June 3, was delayed due to the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha.

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Army's 'Operation Allout'!
play icon0:47
Jammu Kashmir: Army's 'Operation Allout'!
Sister reaches SC to investigate Atiq-Ashraf murder
play icon0:50
Sister reaches SC to investigate Atiq-Ashraf murder
Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways After 6 Years Of Marriage
play icon1:31
Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways After 6 Years Of Marriage
MP: PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal
play icon1:0
MP: PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal
Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor turns incognito mode on for her airport look
play icon0:54
Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor turns incognito mode on for her airport look

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Army's 'Operation Allout'!
play icon0:47
Jammu Kashmir: Army's 'Operation Allout'!
Sister reaches SC to investigate Atiq-Ashraf murder
play icon0:50
Sister reaches SC to investigate Atiq-Ashraf murder
Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways After 6 Years Of Marriage
play icon1:31
Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways After 6 Years Of Marriage
MP: PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal
play icon1:0
MP: PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal
Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor turns incognito mode on for her airport look
play icon0:54
Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor turns incognito mode on for her airport look