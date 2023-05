videoDetails

PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah via video conferencing on May 18. During the conference, he said that India has manufactured Vande Bharat trains on its own.