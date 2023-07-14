trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635270
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi France Visit: India Has More Fans Of Kylian Mbappé Than France, PM Modi At The La Seine Musicale In Paris

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
While addressing an Indian Diaspora event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 hailed French footballer Kylian Mbappe citing that the footballer has more fans in India than in France.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
play icon10:18
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
play icon9:47
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:18
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Delhi Flood Updates: Youth come in the grip of current, narrowly buy life
play icon2:9
Delhi Flood Updates: Youth come in the grip of current, narrowly buy life
Countdown under way for Isro's moon mission; Propellant filling in L110 stage completed
play icon6:30
 Countdown under way for Isro's moon mission; Propellant filling in L110 stage completed
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
play icon10:18
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
play icon9:47
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:18
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Delhi Flood Updates: Youth come in the grip of current, narrowly buy life
play icon2:9
Delhi Flood Updates: Youth come in the grip of current, narrowly buy life
Countdown under way for Isro's moon mission; Propellant filling in L110 stage completed
play icon6:30
Countdown under way for Isro's moon mission; Propellant filling in L110 stage completed