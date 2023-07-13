trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634952
PM Modi France Visit: Modi-Macro meeting, China-Pakistan will be 'hurt'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
PM Modi France visit: PM Modi has reached France, a glimpse of friendship is visible on the walls of Paris. Let us tell you that on PM Modi's visit to France, there can be a deal on Navy's Rafale fighter jet, Navy's Calabri class submarine, and helicopter engine.
