trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi gets clicked with Women Scientists at ISRO Command Center

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Modi In ISRO LIVE: After the success of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached ISRO's Command Center in Bengaluru today. During this, he met ISRO Chief S. Somnath and also got himself photographed with the team of women scientists.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
play icon8:2
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
play icon1:29
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
play icon50:7
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space
play icon3:32
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on the opposition's I.N.D.I.A
play icon2:37
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on the opposition's I.N.D.I.A

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
play icon8:2
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
play icon1:29
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
play icon50:7
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space
play icon3:32
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on the opposition's I.N.D.I.A
play icon2:37
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on the opposition's I.N.D.I.A
modi in isro live,modi isro live,modi isro speech,modi isro visit,modi pic with women scientist team,women scientist team,modi meets s somanath,narendra modi visit isro,pm modi isro,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,modi meets isro chief,pm modi meets isro scientist,pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,Modi,bangalore isro centres,pm modi isro speech,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,ISRO,Moon Mission,