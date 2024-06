videoDetails

PM Modi gives advice to MPs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before the Lok Sabha session. He said that the session of the 18th Lok Sabha is starting with the pledge of a developed India. Since everyone's consent is necessary for the development of the country, therefore, before the beginning of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought the cooperation of the opposition MPs to take the country forward.