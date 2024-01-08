trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707388
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi had a conversation with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra's beneficiaries

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. While conversing, PM Modi made a huge statement. Know in detail what PM Modi said in this report.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Impressed by the Moves of Rajasthan's Baba Jackson - 'What in the Moon Hop
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Impressed by the Moves of Rajasthan's Baba Jackson - 'What in the Moon Hop
Salman Khan's security witnesses huge lapse
Play Icon3:6
Salman Khan's security witnesses huge lapse
Orry's Chill Session: Hanging Out Stylishly with Bigg Boss Ex-Contestants in End-of-the-Day Gathering
Play Icon0:28
Orry's Chill Session: Hanging Out Stylishly with Bigg Boss Ex-Contestants in End-of-the-Day Gathering
Watch Latest Visuals of Ram Temple EXCLUSIVE
Play Icon3:19
Watch Latest Visuals of Ram Temple EXCLUSIVE
VIRAL VIDEO: Sofia Ansari Nails Killer Dance Moves in Bathrobe, Joins Gulabi Sharara Trend, Taking the Internet by Storm
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Sofia Ansari Nails Killer Dance Moves in Bathrobe, Joins Gulabi Sharara Trend, Taking the Internet by Storm

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Impressed by the Moves of Rajasthan's Baba Jackson - 'What in the Moon Hop
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Impressed by the Moves of Rajasthan's Baba Jackson - 'What in the Moon Hop
Salman Khan's security witnesses huge lapse
play icon3:6
Salman Khan's security witnesses huge lapse
Orry's Chill Session: Hanging Out Stylishly with Bigg Boss Ex-Contestants in End-of-the-Day Gathering
play icon0:28
Orry's Chill Session: Hanging Out Stylishly with Bigg Boss Ex-Contestants in End-of-the-Day Gathering
Watch Latest Visuals of Ram Temple EXCLUSIVE
play icon3:19
Watch Latest Visuals of Ram Temple EXCLUSIVE
VIRAL VIDEO: Sofia Ansari Nails Killer Dance Moves in Bathrobe, Joins Gulabi Sharara Trend, Taking the Internet by Storm
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Sofia Ansari Nails Killer Dance Moves in Bathrobe, Joins Gulabi Sharara Trend, Taking the Internet by Storm
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi viksit bharat sankalp yatra,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,PM Modi,viksit bharat sankalp yatra speech,viksit bharat sankalp yatra kya hai,pm modi speech today,PM Modi Live,pm modi with viksit bharat sankalp yatra labharthi,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi Live,viksit bharat sankalp yatra live,modi ji speech,what is viksit bharat sankalp yatra,Zee News,