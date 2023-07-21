trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638395
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House in Delhi on July 21. Both leaders held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India at the official invitation of PM Modi.
