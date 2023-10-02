trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669675
PM Modi Hosts Meeting Of BJP Central Election Committee At Party's Headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
BJP held Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi on October 01. BJP National President JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived to attend the meeting.
