PM Modi In Bakshi Stadium: Prime Minister reached Bakshi Stadium,

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile he has reached Bakshi Stadium. Thousands of Kashmiris have arrived to attend the PM's rally. Know in detail in this report what Manoj Sinha said about PM Modi's visit to Kashmir.

