NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Modi will be on a tour of four states today for the Lok Sabha elections. Today is the second day of PM Modi's Assam tour. Today PM was seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Before the jungle safari, the PM also did a jeep safari. PM Modi will give a gift of Rs 18 thousand crore to Assam today. Will address a rally there.

All Videos

1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Play Icon17:06
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Play Icon02:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Play Icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
Play Icon09:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
Play Icon05:49
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.

Trending Videos

1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
play icon17:6
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
play icon2:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
play icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
play icon9:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
play icon5:49
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.