trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721329
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami, graces the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing cultural ties between India and the UAE.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
Play Icon01:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
Play Icon00:59
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Play Icon01:59
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
Play Icon04:53
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border
Play Icon03:52
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
play icon1:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
play icon0:59
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon1:59
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
play icon4:53
Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border
play icon3:52
Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border