NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates First-Ever National Training Conclave In Delhi

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
At the International Exhibition and Convention Center at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the "first-ever" National Training Conclave, a government initiative aiming to improve the training infrastructure for civil officials throughout India.

All Videos

French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open For The Third Time
1:47
French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open For The Third Time
Drone will put the wisdom of teabags, there will be no electricity theft in UP
3:19
Drone will put the wisdom of teabags, there will be no electricity theft in UP
Delhi: The dirty game of conversion in Delhi's night shelters, police Mo. Kalim was arrested
8:8
Delhi: The dirty game of conversion in Delhi's night shelters, police Mo. Kalim was arrested
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024
5:22
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024
11:33
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024

Trending Videos

1:47
French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open For The Third Time
3:19
Drone will put the wisdom of teabags, there will be no electricity theft in UP
8:8
Delhi: The dirty game of conversion in Delhi's night shelters, police Mo. Kalim was arrested
5:22
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024
11:33
Badhir News: Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is ready again before 2024