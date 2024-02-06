trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718194
PM Modi Inaugurates ONGC Sea Survival Centre in Goa

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the ONGC Sea Survival Centre in Goa, a unique Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre aimed at elevating India's sea survival training to international standards. The facility is anticipated to train 10,000-15,000 individuals, contributing to enhanced safety and expertise in maritime survival.

