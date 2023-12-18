trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700057
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Swarved Mahamandir: PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. He was given a grand welcome yesterday. It is being told that on the second day of Varanasi visit, PM Modi will give a gift of Rs 19 thousand crores to Kashi. PM Modi will inaugurate Swaraveda Mahamandir. PM Modi has an old relationship with this great temple.

All Videos

Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Play Icon0:42
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Play Icon0:51
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
Play Icon15:38
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
Play Icon7:32
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism
Play Icon5:13
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism

Trending Videos

Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
play icon0:42
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
play icon0:51
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
play icon15:38
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
play icon7:32
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism
play icon5:13
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism
PM Narendra Modi,PM modi Varanasi visit,PM Modi in Varanasi,swarved mahamandir dham,swarved mahamandir,PM Modi in Kashi,PM Modi news,pm modi at swarved mahamandir dham,pm modi speech today,swarved mahamandir dham varanasi,pm modi swarved mahamandir,pm modi visits swarved mahamandir dham,pm modi in swarved temple,PM Modi speech,pm modi latest news,pm modi visit varanasi,pm narendra modi speech,