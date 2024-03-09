NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates the statue of great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi is in Jorhat, Assam. He inaugurated the statue of the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of Assamese valor and pride. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 175 crore. PM Modi was welcomed in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal.

All Videos

TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
Play Icon10:03
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
Play Icon02:11
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
Play Icon02:06
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
Prayagraj BSP Breaking: BSP will announce Lok Sabha candidates
Play Icon00:49
Prayagraj BSP Breaking: BSP will announce Lok Sabha candidates
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
Play Icon02:17
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan

Trending Videos

TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon10:3
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
play icon2:11
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
play icon2:6
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
Prayagraj BSP Breaking: BSP will announce Lok Sabha candidates
play icon0:49
Prayagraj BSP Breaking: BSP will announce Lok Sabha candidates
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
play icon2:17
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan