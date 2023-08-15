videoDetails

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: PM lists government's achievements, says 'India is not going to stop'

Aug 15, 2023

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. PM Narendra Modi hoisted our national flag tricolor at the Red Fort on this occasion. On this occasion, PM Modi also addressed the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi said that a new attraction, a new faith has arisen in the world towards India's consciousness, India's potential. This beam of light has risen from India, which the world is seeing as a light for itself. Today we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the potential to make the country's dreams come true. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I am talking about the last 1,000 years because I see that there is an opportunity in front of the country once again. The era in which we are living now, whatever we do in this era, the steps we take and the decisions we take one after the other, will give birth to a golden history.