PM Modi Independence Day Speech: PM lists government's achievements, says 'India is not going to stop'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. PM Narendra Modi hoisted our national flag tricolor at the Red Fort on this occasion. On this occasion, PM Modi also addressed the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi said that a new attraction, a new faith has arisen in the world towards India's consciousness, India's potential. This beam of light has risen from India, which the world is seeing as a light for itself. Today we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the potential to make the country's dreams come true. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I am talking about the last 1,000 years because I see that there is an opportunity in front of the country once again. The era in which we are living now, whatever we do in this era, the steps we take and the decisions we take one after the other, will give birth to a golden history.

Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
play icon0:59
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day
play icon8:32
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day BREAKING NEWS
play icon7:54
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day BREAKING NEWS
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister said big thing in address, 'You write it down.
play icon5:18
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister said big thing in address, 'You write it down.
Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hoists The National Flag
play icon2:27
Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hoists The National Flag

