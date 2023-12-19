trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700499
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of Centre’s Welfare Scheme At Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on December 18. Indian Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare scheme.

All Videos

Benin’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakar Meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar For Official Visit | Delhi
Play Icon0:44
Benin’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakar Meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar For Official Visit | Delhi
Rajendra Agrawal Suspends 33 More MPs For Unparliamentary Conduct | Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon4:11
Rajendra Agrawal Suspends 33 More MPs For Unparliamentary Conduct | Parliament Security Breach
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
Play Icon1:33
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
IPL 2024 Auction: Mo Bobat, RCB's Director Of Cricket, Reveals Major Plans For Players At Auction
Play Icon2:17
IPL 2024 Auction: Mo Bobat, RCB's Director Of Cricket, Reveals Major Plans For Players At Auction
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
Play Icon9:49
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city

Trending Videos

Benin’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakar Meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar For Official Visit | Delhi
play icon0:44
Benin’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakar Meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar For Official Visit | Delhi
Rajendra Agrawal Suspends 33 More MPs For Unparliamentary Conduct | Parliament Security Breach
play icon4:11
Rajendra Agrawal Suspends 33 More MPs For Unparliamentary Conduct | Parliament Security Breach
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
play icon1:33
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
IPL 2024 Auction: Mo Bobat, RCB's Director Of Cricket, Reveals Major Plans For Players At Auction
play icon2:17
IPL 2024 Auction: Mo Bobat, RCB's Director Of Cricket, Reveals Major Plans For Players At Auction
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
play icon9:49
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city