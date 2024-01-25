trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713795
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
BJP has geared up for 2024. Today, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi interacted with young voters across the country on Voters' Day. PM addressed first time voters. During the address, PM Modi inspired the youth to vote.

Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
 Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple

